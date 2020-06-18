College athletes are inspirations within their schools, hometowns, and communities. At the same time though — we feel voiceless. Our only platform is post-game press conferences, but they don't do our stories justice. We all have stories that deserve to be told. That's why we are building a platform to share our real stories by showcasing intimate 1-on-1 interviews between college athletes through articles, podcasts, videos, and photography.
When we share our stories, we reclaim our voice. We deserve the truth. Fans deserve the truth. When we unify our voice, we unify together.
Strength In Stories | A Platform for Real College Athletes to Share Real Stories | D1on1.com