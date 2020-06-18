  • Strength in Stories

    D1on1 is a platform built by and for college athletes to share our stories.

    Our Mission
    Our Team
    Hear our stories

    Learn the truth about our college athlete experiences.

    Our Stories
    Our Team

    Learn about who we are and why this is so important to us.

    Our Team
Virtual Mental Conference 6/30/2020

Register

D1on1 is...

College athletes are inspirations within their schools, hometowns, and communities. At the same time though — we feel voiceless. Our only platform is post-game press conferences, but they don't do our stories justice. We all have stories that deserve to be told. That's why we are building a platform to share our real stories by showcasing intimate 1-on-1 interviews between college athletes through articles, podcasts, videos, and photography.

Our voices matter. Our voice is strong.

We own our voice by sharing our stories.

Hear Our Stories

When we share our stories, we reclaim our voice. We deserve the truth. Fans deserve the truth. When we unify our voice, we unify together.

Share your story with D1on1

My Story

